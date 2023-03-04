Barbados replaces Soca Monarch competition with concert Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Barbados replaces Soca Monarch competition with concert Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

4.8 Night earthquake shakes Venezuelans

Very competitive 40th Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup

Munro-Knight: Season of Emancipation a celebration of culture

Barbados replaces Soca Monarch competition with concert

COB ATM and telephone services restored after two-week hiatus

Engineer shares the joy of St Lucian tea

She’s back: Puma announces collaboration with Rihanna

Bigger and better Vincy Mas for 2023

QEH welcomes nine new interns

UWI researchers advocate for greater cancer education

Saturday Mar 04

25?C
Festivals

Competition model no longer serving the artistes says the National Cultural Foundation

loop Festivals

8 hrs ago

Soca Monarch Competition replaced with Soca 4.0 Concert

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados is scrapping its Soca Monarch competition.

Instead, a world-class soca concert will be held on August 6 during the Crop Over season to showcase the best songs of the season, top artistes and up and coming singers.

Speaking at the launch of Crop Over 2023 on Friday, Chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation Carol Roberts-Reifer said a competition no longer served the industry.

“A thriving industry cannot be realised by seasonal offerings and songs written for competition,” she said.

She said the NCF and the relevant stakeholders are in agreement that the soca monarch competition model no longer benefits the soca artistes in pursuing a sustainable livelihood.

She said they would embark on a joint project to help artistes with the production of soca tunes that could hold their own anywhere, assist with distribution and marketing as well as merchandising and training in songwriting among other initiatives.

The announcement from Barbados comes as Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival closed without its signature Soca Monarch competition.

See also

The competition was cancelled this year due to insufficient funding.

Related Articles

Travel

August 17, 2022 10:34 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

4.8 Night earthquake shakes Venezuelans

Sport

Arsenal stay in control of EPL race with last-gasp goal

Sport

Aston Villa win on own goal, Crystal Palace winless in 2023

NewsAmericasNow.com