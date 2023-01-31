Barbados retains position as least corrupt Caribbean state Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 2022 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Report has concluded that Barbados is the least corrupt country in the Caribbean.

Barbados retained it’s top ranking in the Caribbean with score of a 65 out of 100 points.

The island had an overall rank of 29th out the list of 180 countries.

Transparency International found that 37 per cent of people surveyed on Barbados thought corruption increased in the previous 12 months while nine per cent of public service users paid a bribe.

The second least corrupt Caribbean country was The Bahamas with a score of 64 and an overall place of 30.

Haiti was the lowest ranked Caribbean state with a score of 17 and an overall rank of 171, which it shared with four countries including North Korea.

Overall ranking of Caribbean states on the CPI:

BarbadosThe BahamasSt Vincent and the GrenadinesDominicaSt LuciaGrenadaCubaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoGuyanaSurinameThe Dominican RepublicHaiti

St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Belize were not on the list.

The least corrupt state on the 2022 CPI was Denmark, who received a score of 90.

Finland and New Zealand, who shared the top spot last year with the Danes, dropped to second with 87 points.

