Barbados welcomes two inaugural MSC vessels Loop Barbados

Two vessels under MSC Cruises – MSC Seashore and MSC Seaside – made their first call to the Port of Bridgetown on Tuesday, November 29.

These vessels are among the 16 inaugural vessels that will be sailing to Barbados during the 2022/2023 winter season.

David Jean-Marie, Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Port Inc stated during a welcome ceremony, “It is not often that we have two inaugural visits on the same day, and it’s even more extraordinary that we welcome two vessels in a single day from the world’s leading shipping and logistic conglomerate, MSC Global. It is such a delight to be one of the first ports to welcome to the new addition to the MSC fleet, MSC Seaside.”

He further highlighted the digital and innovative advancements of the two vessels, which include exquisite dining, advanced environmental technology, increase energy efficiency and stand-out design features like the famous bridge of size.

MSC Cruises ports in Barbados for the first time.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Craig Hinds urged the passengers, captains, and crew to get a taste of what Barbados has to offer.

“We want to ensure that when you are here with us you take the time to experience the cultural attractions and products we have to offer. We always boost that our products here in Barbados are a bit different from the Western side of the Caribbean.”

Hinds affirmed that the BTMI will continue to work with the BPI to make sure that cruise passengers have an unforgettable experience when they visit the island.

Captain Francesco Veniero expressed that the inauguration was an emotional movement for him. The past two years were a complicated time for the captain but sailing here to Barbados with the MSC Seaside truly made him thankful.

Captain Dino of MSC Seashore added “Thank you everyone for this nice welcoming. Seeing happy faces, the passengers going around after so much we have been through all together as a family is a great achievement.”

The two vessels brought a total of 5,900 visitors to Barbados, 2,718 on the MSC Seaside, and 3,182 on the MSC Seashore. Additionally, there was also a total of 2,783 crew on board both vessels in the port. The next port of call for MSC Seashore is Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and for MSC Seaside is St George’s, Grenada.

