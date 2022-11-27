Bayland Masters continue dominance in Masters football Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sweet revenge.

That is the tune of Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters who won the Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) /Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (BIM-FIT) Over 50s competition.

Last Sunday at the Empire Sports Club ground Bayland Masters defeated long-time rivals Paradise Masters 3-2, while in the Plate final, host team Empire Masters edged Trents Masters 1-0.

A first half strike by forward Gabriel Goring in the 10th minute was enough to lead the legendary “Blues” over the line against their western counterparts.

Earlier this year Paradise Masters prevented the Bayland Masters from doing the double in the BIMFC international competition.

The Bayland unit was successful in the over-40s category, but the Dover lads stopped them in their tracks in the Over 50s, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Peter Newton strike in the 55th minute.

Arnold Brathwaite of Bayland Masters collecting the champion trophy from Chairman of BIMFC & OBL-FIT Melvin “Ibo” Oxley

The pain was still relatively fresh for the Bayland Masters, and they came to make amends for their June blushes.

Two goals in six minutes stunned Paradise Masters. Russell Norville displayed his goal scoring expertise as he converted in the 3rd and 9th minutes.

Barton Carrington cut the lead in half in the 12th minute, but Paul Rowe restored Bayland Master’s two goal cushion with a goal in the 18th minute.

BIMFC associate and national women’s senior team player Rhea Holder presents the MVP trophy to Bayland Masters’ Russell Norville.

Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge tried to make it a nervous finish for the Bayland Masters supporters when he scored in the 43rd minute, but the Bayland gents held on to secure yet another Masters football title.

Awards:

Cup Champions: Bayland Masters

2nd place-Paradise Masters

3rd place- Rx Pro Vintage Masters

4th- Benfica Masters

Plate Champions: Empire Masters

Plate 2nd place- Trents Masters

Golden Boot- Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge (Paradise Masters)

Most Valuable Player: Russell Norville (Bayland Masters)

