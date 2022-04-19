Beenie Man Says SIMMA Album Done And To Be Release Under VP Records

Beenie Man says he is ready to drop off his new album, SIMMA.

The dancehall legend has once again confirmed that his new album should be here soon. The “Rum and Redbull” deejay gave the assurance while speaking with the Observer at the retro party Yush over the weekend. Beenie Man confirmed that all the tracks had been recorded, and all he is waiting on is approval from his record label, VP Records. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the album, which he has been teasing for some time now.

The last time he released a full album was in 2006, when he dropped Undisputed. That album produced a plethora of hits as he’s become synonymous with. Some of the classics off of that album include “Heart Attack” and “Chacka Dance.”

Beenie Man revealed the confirmation as he spoke with publication following his performance at the popular party that returned after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The Grammy winner also disclosed that it felt beautiful that the entertainment industry had reopened. He added that it would surely be a boost to the Jamaican economy as well.

“This is not my first show since the industry has opened, but it’s my first concert. I thank God for giving me health and strength to be able to be here tonight. It feels tremendous to be able to see and perform for my Jamaican people again,” he continued.

In 2020, the veteran revealed that he was working on the album and was in no rush to complete it. He explained at that time that he would only release that album when he felt that he was mentally and emotionally ready. Previously he stated that the album would be released for his birthday in August 2021, but that didn’t happen either.

Beenie Man’s life was in a bit of an upheaval at the time since he had recently lost his mother, Lilieth Sewell, who had suffered a stroke and died at the age of 63.

In an update in 2021, he told ZIP FM, “Wi jus a wait pon di video fi finish. Wi actually a wait pon a release date from VP records but the album is already complete, everything done – the pictures, already take, the cover already been made an everything, suh yah man, di album is actually finished.”

The album is expected to have a number of exciting features from both rising talents and veterans. Some of the artists confirmed so far include Bounty Killer, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Dre Island, Dexta Daps, and Major Lazer.