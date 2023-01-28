Belize City Council distributes plaques of appreciation to Clean-Up Campaign contributors

Black Immigrant Daily News

Photo: Ms. Maria Estella Recinos receives plaque from Mayor Bernard Wagner

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 26, 2023

On Tuesday, January 24, the Belize City Council hosted a plaque distribution ceremony for some of the key contributors to the 2022 Hurricane Lisa Recovery Clean-Up Campaign in Belize City. Hurricane Lisa made a devastating landfall on Belize on November 2, 2022, which was followed by a robust two-week clean-up campaign to instill some life back into the city, which was severely impacted. According to the council, the clean-up team removed a total of 63,630 tons of debris from Belize City streets following this natural disaster, but this effort would not have been be possible without the support received from the Belizean community.

To name a few, representatives from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Development and Housing, Belize Solid Waste Management Authority, the Belize Credit Union League, the Belize Chinese Association and the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association were present to receive this token. While some contributors like the Belize Tourism Board and The Feinstein Group of Companies donated $50,000 BZE each toward the clean-up efforts, others like the Belize Defence Force and the Belize Coast Guard volunteered manpower, spending more than one hundred hours removing debris alongside the Belize City Council Sanitation Department.

“All of us who were locked in over those weeks of hurricane relief felt an odd sense of civic and national pride. We found it important to celebrate those relief efforts, and to give special recognition to the individuals and entities that gave the most life to the Belize City Council’s city-wide clean-up and disaster relief campaign,” said Mayor Bernard Wagner. He noted that many others gave in-kind donations that were instrumental in restoring the living spaces of residents who were impacted by Hurricane Lisa.

In addition to Mayor Bernard Wagner and Belize City Councillors, present at the ceremony was Hon. Ramon Cervantes, who accepted a plaque on behalf of the Orange Walk North constituency. Another recipient was Recinos Imports Ltd., a Cayo-based company that was represented by Ms. Maria Estella Recinos. She said that her team was proud to be assisting in a time of need after the damages caused by Hurricane Lisa, which left many residents without food on their table or shelter. “I was extremely amazed by the quick response of Mayor Bernard Wagner and his team and was so happy to see the entire country and other communities come together to help Belize City,” said Recinos.

A total of twenty-seven organizations received plaques of appreciation at the ceremony, which excludes a plaque that will be delivered to Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and the Government of Belize, as he was traveling at the time of the ceremony. In a separate ceremony conducted during the most recent Belize Mayors’ Association meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Mayor Bernard Wagner distributed plaques to each Mayor for the support that their municipalities provided to Belize City.

NewsAmericasNow.com