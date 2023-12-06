Benzino Airs Out Joe Budden For Calling NBA YoungBoy ‘Trash’

Benzino takes aim at Joe Budden for calling NBA YoungBoy music “horrible” and “trash.”

The former Slaughterhouse rapper turn podcast host has been on the receiving end of much criticism this week after going off on young rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The Baton Rouge rapper has since responded, and Birdman also chimed in, all taking turns disparaging Joe Budden. Perhaps Joey thought the onslaught against him was over, but it appears that was only the beginning, as Benzino now adds his voice.

“That n****’s trash. He’s horrible,” Budden said. “He is horrible. He is really, really, really, really, really bad. I don’t know him as a person; I’m only speaking about music.”

According to Joey, NBA YoungBoy’s YouTube views were being manipulated by his record label. YB has had an impressive run on YouTube over the past few years, outpacing artists like Drake in views, making him the most-viewed rapper on the platform for weeks upon weeks.

“That thing happened with him where when he was out, the label pushed the button and did some YouTube sh**, so then all the little kids had to come to the gathering and tell you about NBA YoungBoy’s views and how great he is,” Budden added.

In a surprising turn of events, Benzino came out firing at Joe Budden while defending NBA YoungBoy against the harsh criticism from the retired rapper. According to the former head of The Source, Budden is acting like he is Oprah and acting like he knows more about rap music than everyone else, even though he only had one major hit song over his career.

“NBA YoungBoy got a whole generation loving his sh**, alright? Obviously, you’re older than the generation that NBA YoungBoy’s music goes to. So just shut the f*** up, bro,” Benzino said in a video shared on social media. “Stop acting like you better than somebody. When you was putting out music, how would you feel if somebody said your sh** was trash? Which it was. You had one song and that was it. You a decent rapper, but this n***a is a whole superstar out here!”

NBA YoungBoy went on a rant against Joe Budden, telling the podcast host that he is much bigger than he will ever be. Drake said similar sentiments a few weeks ago when Budden criticized his new album, For All The Dogs.