Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Wizkid Win Big At 2022 AMAs

The results of the American Music Awards (AMAs) show on Sunday shows Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift are big winners revealed on Sunday afternoon.

The AMA is the largest fan-voted show in the world, and winners have been determined by a poll of the public and fans. This year’s AMAs see Bad Bunny leading with eight nods, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift both have six nods, respectively.

Beyoncé won Favorite R&B Album for her latest project, Renaissance, and Favorite R&B Artist, while Kendrick Lamar brought home Favorite Hip Hop Album for his project Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick also won the award for Favorite Male Hip Hop artist. Nicki Minaj was also a surprise wild card as she won Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist, while Taylor Swift also won Female Pop Artist.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown won Favorite Male R&B Artist. The award comes amid an apparent snub by the AMAs, which pulled the artist’s Michael Jackson tribute at the last minute.

The AMAs have not addressed the reason for pulling the tribute to the King of Pop, whose album ‘Thriller’ would be 40 years this month.

While announcing Brown as the winner, a passionate Kelly Rowland directed a message of support for the Breezy artist who did not attend the event.

“I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” she said as she noted that she would be collecting the artist’s award on his behalf.

In the meantime, one of the highlights of the event was GloRilla’s performance of her remix “Tomorrow 2,” which brought out surprise act Cardi B on stage. GloRilla was nominated, and Cardi B was nominated for Favorite Hip Hop artist, but despite not taking home the award, the women delivered a stellar performance for fans.

GloRilla started her performance with her motorcycle on stage, backed by her friends and backup dancers. After performing her verse, a stage screen can be seen lifting before Cardi B, in a baby overall, is seen coming out of a convertible on stage. The artists also shared a wholesome hug after the event.

The other notable awardees at last night’s event include Future, Drake, and Tems for Favorite Hip Hop Song,

Wizkid also won Favorite Afrobeats Artist against Tems, Burna Boy, Ckay, and Fireboy DML. His award was accepted by labelmate Latto who herself received three AMAs nominations but ultimately didn’t win.

The biggest win for the night was Taylor Swift, who won every award in the six nominated categories she was listed in.

This year’s awards are monumental for the singer, who now has a total of 40 career wins from the AMAs.

Favorite Afrobeats artistBurna BoyCKayFireboy DMLTemsWizkid — WINNER

Favorite male hip-hop artistDrakeFutureKendrick Lamar — WINNERLil BabyLil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artistCardi BGloRillaLattoMegan Thee StallionNicki Minaj — WINNER

Favorite hip-hop albumFuture, I Never Liked YouGunna, DS4EVERKendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — WINNERLil Durk, 7220Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite hip-hop songFuture ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — WINNERJack Harlow, “First Class”Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”Latto, “Big Energy”Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artistBrent FaiyazChris Brown — WINNERGiv?onLucky DayeThe Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artistBeyoncé — WINNERDoja CatMuni LongSummer WalkerSZA

Favorite R&B albumBeyoncé, Renaissance — WINNERDrake, Honestly, NevermindSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk SonicSummer Walker, Still Over ItThe Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B songBeyoncé, “Break My Soul”Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”SZA, “I Hate U”Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” — WINNER