BFA Premier League returns today Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League makes a much-anticipated return after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football fans are expected to gather in grand numbers at the home of football this evening when the first match kicks off at 4:00 pm at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Brittons Hill FC and Empire SC will have the honour of doing battle in the season opener. This will be followed by Ellerton SC versus Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and then the night cap will see Weymouth Wales take on Deacons FC.

Brittons Hill playmaker (red) is expected to spearhead their attack versus Empire SC this evening

Season openers are always tough to call, primarily as there is no form to analyze or spectacular performances to identify patterns or predictions.

However, personnel and exciting transfers can make for interesting inferences.

Brittons Hill are known traditionally for their gritty, resilient, and stubborn defending, while in recent years, Empire SC has attracted some of the most exciting, young attackers in the premiership.

Zinho Harris is expected to lead the line for the Bank Hall unit and will have a quality ally in the newly acquired Rajohn Hawksworth, who has made the move from Wotton FC.

If the pacy Zacherie Browne can start on a positive note, he can help create a formidable trio for the “Blues”.

Brittons Hill will rely heavily on the experience of captain Romario Small, Zidkigah Samuel and Jermaine Forde, who will be expected to mentor what is likely to be a youthful Brittons Hill unit.

Notre Dame will be aiming to reap sweet revenge against Ellerton.

In the recently held BFA Republic Cup, Ellerton defeated Notre Dame at the quarterfinal stage 3-2 in a thrilling encounter which needed 120 minutes to decide a winner.

Winston Maynard (blue) of Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame is one of the most underrated players in the premiership, maybe this season is the one he receives the recognition he deserves.

According to reports, Ellerton had some unwanted distractions during the off-season, particularly during the transfer window, but it has appeared that order has been restored and the pride of St George is ready to earn their first major title.

Former national captain Rashad Jules has made his way from the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) to Ellerton and will add even more speed to a very fleet-footed front line which includes Shaquille Belle, Roshon Gittens, Romario Drakes and Shaquan Clarke.

Former national senior team captain Rashad Jules can make his debut for Ellerton SC tonight

The Dames have endured their ups and downs in recent years, but they have always managed to stay afloat, despite the challenging waters.

During the Republic Cup, particularly at the preliminary round stage, the Bayland boys had looked like a threatening attacking force again, thanks to the goals and performances of Antone “Pookie” Greaves, Carl Joseph and the ever-impressive Winston Maynard.

However, with Greaves moving to Wotton FC, coach David Ward must be wondering, where will the goals come from.

More importantly he must be more concerned about keeping the goals out, rather than scoring them, as the defensive roster will be without the experience Shane “Adi” Mottley who has moved on.

Nevertheless, Coach Ward has won the Premier League on two consecutive occasions, and he will know how to navigate through these expected challenging waters.

Republic Cup champions, Capelli Cup champions and perennial powerhouse Weymouth Wales will be considered title challengers, especially on the back of their star-studded roster, which includes the likes of senior national players; Kishmar “Pop-pop” Primus, Akeem Hill, Mario “Bagga” Williams and Andre Applewhaite.

After a brief stint in the Australian A-League, national center back Mario “Bagga” Williams is back to marshal the Wales defensive unit

The Carrington-Village representatives also possess arguably the island’s best center back in Ramar Millar and one of the most clinical forwards in Kemar Headley.

Deacons will have their hands full, dealing with their more experience opponents, but the Republic Cup quarterfinalist possess a never-say-die mentality, accompanied by a very boisterous a supportive fan base, which will be a necessary 12th man tonight against Wales.

Senior national forward Keon Atkins will be the player of interest for Wales, but upcoming attackers Kavian Inniss and Shaquan Haynes can provide an uncomfortable surprise for any defense, with their speed and skill.

Deacons have been known for always unveiling an unknown talent and if this is to continue, tonight’s game provides the perfect stage.

