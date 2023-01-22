Blueface Did Vasectomy, His Mom Karlissa Dispels Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Claims

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, is alleging that the “Thotiana” rapper had a vasectomy and he’s unable to have children as she calls into question the paternity of Chrisean Rock’s child.

Rock announced on Friday night that she had positive pregnancy tests and she had even gone to the hospital to prove that she was indeed pregnant. However, Blueface not only denied it, but he has asked for a DNA test before he embraces the child.

Now, it seems that Saffold, who constantly inserts herself into her son’s personal life, is saying that it’s impossible for him to father any more children. “Post that vasectomy receipt so you can shut these folks up,” Saffold posted with laughing emojis.

Karlissa Saffold/IG

Jaidyn Alexis, who has two children for Blueface, also posted a cryptic tweet. “I know a secret,” she wrote with the giggle emoji. Hours before, Blueface denied being the father as he accused Chrisean Rock of sleeping with other men.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

In another tweet, he said, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

“I know I know y’all thought she was all about me…me too lol but the facts are facts being my BM would be a blessing… She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag,” he added.

The rapper wrote “Lord Please” as he begged God to let it not be his child.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Chrisean Rock was seen fighting with two women over Blueface in the late hours of Saturday morning. Rock reportedly dropped in on Blueface at his house unannounced, where she saw the woman, and the fight ensued.

She and Blueface were later seen cutting a cake for his birthday and celebrating. It’s unclear if this is before or after the brawl at his house.