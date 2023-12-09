Blueface Says DNA Test Shows He Is Not Chrisean Rock’s Baby Father

Blueface announces that DNA test results show he is not the biological father of Chrisean Rock’s son, Chrisean Jr.

The Los Angeles rapper stunned fans on Saturday when he made the revelation on X, formerly Twitter. According to Blueface, he swabbed the baby without Chrisean Rock’s knowledge, and the test result came back confirming his previous suspicions that he was not the baby’s father.

“Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest thank you Jesus,” Blueface tweeted.

The “Thotiana” rapper added in another tweet, “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.”

Some of Chrisean Rock’s fans are calling him out for swabbing the baby without the mother’s consent and also for previously purporting the same allegation after she gave birth in September of this year.

Blueface made the announcement days after his manager, Wack 100, pleaded with him to get a DNA test to put the speculations about the baby’s paternity to bed. “If it’s yours then it’s yours and if it ain’t, it ain’t,” Wack 100 said. “There is a lot of sh’t going on where ni*** don’t know if that really even yours. A lot of people in this world who waited 15 years 20 years and come to find out it wasn’t theirs.”

“Another young man who has been dealing with it the whole time said respectfully ‘hey homie the baby look like me but I need a test too’ but that’s on they business,” Wack continued. The rapper seemingly nodded in agreement that he needed to get a DNA test done.

Blueface is also being urged to share evidence of the DNA test results to dispel doubts about the sincerity of his statement. “I am convinced DNA tests should be mandatory at birth,” Jenny wrote. “It saves both parents a lot of headaches. Maury made a billion on this lie. I’m not a fan of dude but for so women to be more mad at him than the mother for lying says a lot. He definitely should show results. Society is permanently damaged. No Accountability Ever. The worst part the kids are suffering the most from this broken cycle. I’m praying for the baby. Baby definitely should know who his father is period.”

Chrisean Rock has not yet responded to Blueface’s claims about sneaking in a DNA test, but her fans continue to put him on blast for again raising the issue. Some folks accused the rapper of doing it for clout after his rumored breakup with his fiancee Jaidyn Alexis, who united with Chrisean last week.

Rock also accused Blueface of being jealous of her new relationship with K Suave and acting out of pure desperation to get back together with her.