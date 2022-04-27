Bobby Shmurda Jokes Shenseea Not Freaky Enough For Him: “I like a nasty girl”

Bobby Shmurda jokes that Shenseea is not freaky enough for him. Something tells us she is likely laughing this off.

We all know that when men get together, they like to chop it up and talk about cars, sports, and occasionally politics, but their main subject of choice is usually women, both their own or, if they are single, the ones they wish they could chill with. We like to think that celebrities are different, but human nature does not change because someone has money, followers, fans, and status.

Take rapper Bobby Shmurda, for example. The 27-year-old was recently seen on Instagram in a video chatting with social commentator and YouTuber DJ Akademiks about dancehall’s ‘it’ girl Shenseea. The conversation raised not only some eyebrows but a whole lot of comments as he broke down his preferences in women and the one major criteria which are a must-have for him.

The twenty-second video clip showed Akademiks asking him about his thoughts on the “Run Run” entertainer, to which he responded, “Shenseea? She’s not nasty enough for me. I like freaky, nasty girls. I like (sings Vybz Kartel hit) Freaky gyal a dem gyal deh me love! Man a bad man!”

When Akademiks tried to explain that maybe she is a “different type of freak,” the Florida native, whose father is Jamaican, was down with the patois and added, “She sweet. I think she’s sweet.”

So apparently, he thinks that Shenseea is too sweet and not a freak in the sheets. Bobby Shmurda, whose government name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is considered a pioneer of Brooklyn’s drill music. He rose to fame in 2014 when his track “Hot Nigga” peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Fans quickly weighed in on his conversation surrounding Shenseea, with one stating, “Clearly he doesn’t listen to Shen’s music. She a big freak mi g! Hope when she sey ‘open yuh mouth, put up mi …you know how yuh fi go. Bout a freaky gyal yuh love. Coming like them touch you inna prison ennu cause dah bredda yah eat anything cannibal.”

Another wrote, “I f*ck with Bobby bro. This ni**a’s energy unmatched. He is something else, like a whole mood. A collab with him and Shenseaa would be crazy.”

In December 2014, the New York City Department (NYPD) charged Shmurda with conspiracy to murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession, to which he pled guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to seven years in prison which was eventually reduced to five years with credit for time already served. He was released a year ago, in February 2021.