Boom Dandimite Dies In Hospital, Dancehall Community Reacts

Former Scare Dem Crew member Boom Dandimite reportedly passed away on Sunday morning at an American hospital following complications from an accident last month.

Boom Dandimite, whose real name is Herman Stewart, is well-known from the 1990s dancehall crew Scare Dem Crew featuring Bounty Killer, Nitty Kutchie, Harry Toddler, and Elephant Man. The deejay was also close to dancehall superstar Bounty Killer, with whom they formed a close friendship with and also toured together.

According to reports, Dandimite was rushed to hospital shortly after landing in the United States, where he traveled on Saturday. According to the Jamaica Observer, after disembarking, the dancer and artiste fainted and began foaming at the mouth. He was taken to hospital but died hours later on Sunday.

Dandimite was at the time recovering from an accident that occurred in Kingston last month in which he was bedridden. However, he appeared to be making progress and healing, a member of his camp said.

Doctors in the United States say Dandimite had several complications, including blood clots, pneumonia, and other issues, his family members claim.

“The US doctors say he had blood clots, all sorts of complications, he had pneumonia, and the doctors also said that a lot of his medical issues were ignored wherever he was being treated in Jamaica.”

The accident that Dandimite was involved in occurred on Half Way Tree Road in the vicinity of Sugar and Spice bakery and also involved Wilful Skilful, another deejay who was part of Dandimite’s crew.

Wilful Skilful suffered minor injuries, but Dandimite was hospitalized for just under a week at Kingston Public Hospital.

On Sunday, the news of his death shocked fans and friends, who posted tributes on social media.

Producer Skatta Burrell wrote on Instagram, “So much Greatness and Humbleness taken away. @dancehalldandimite heart was the cleanest & di realest. Just get the news an Mi can’t even go back to sleep. This was supposed to be Your big moment on the @reggaesumfest stage Mi G. Sincerest condolences to His Children and loved ones.”

Dandimite was set to perform at Sumfest on July 21 as part of the festival’s 90’s Badness segment alongside General B, Harry Toddler, Jigsy King, Mega Banton, Nitty Kutchie, Silver Cat, and Tony Curtis.

Other artists, including Sean Paul, Tanya Stephens, and Ikel Marvlus, all expressed shock and condolences to his family.