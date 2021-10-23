Boosie Badazz Chooses Violence After Lil Nas X Say They Have A Song Together

Boosie Badazz lost it after learning that Lil Nas X said they have a song together coming out.

Lil Nas X has many fans, but Boosie Badazz is not one of them. The two have been at loggerheads in past months as Boosie has made it known he is not a fan of Lil Nas’ openly gay lifestyle. Boosie has in the past offered his unsolicited commentary on Lil Nas’ controversial music videos and lifestyle, going as far as saying that it is helping to destroy the current generation. There have been many back and forths between the two, but it seems that Lil Nas X has decided to put his hands in the lion’s mouth.

The “Old Town Road” rapper claimed on Saturday on his Instagram Live that he has an upcoming collaboration with Boosie BadAzz.

“So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro,” he said to his followers. “I got this song with Lil Boosie finna come out. Fire, I ain’t even gon’ lie, for real. Song with Boosie finna come out.”

In typical Boosie style, he responded on Twitter since he is currently banned from Instagram, with an expletive-laden tweet and some homophobic slurs.

“STOP TROLLING ME F—–T LOL,” Boosie typed on Twitter. “U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP S—-NG D–K N GETTIN F—-D N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” he said.

Lil Nas X appeared to respond to Boosie saying but attempted to focus his attention elsewhere: “I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”

A collab between the two artists shocked fans who knew of their history together as Lil Boosie is one of Nas X’s biggest critics.

Among Boosie’s criticism is claiming that the Lil Nas X Jack Harlow “Industry Baby” collab is “pushing his gay lifestyle on the youth.” In July this year, Boosie also lashed out at Lil Nas as he defended DaBaby, who was being canceled for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami.

“If I was DaBaby, I’ll tell them f— y’all,” Boosie BadAzz said in an Instagram Live video. “Lucky I couldn’t be DaBaby, I’ll tell them f— y’all b—es. ‘Cause he [DaBaby] said something about some sh-t.”

He went on to call Lil Nas X the most disrespectful person in the world, only a lot more explicit.

After Saturday’s exchange, confused fans are sure no collab is forthcoming from Lil Nas X and Boosie Badazz. Meanwhile, Boosie started trending Saturday night as Twitter users called for his account to be suspended.

