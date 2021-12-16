Boosie Badazz Sued For $525 By Promoter Over Stage Brawl In Atlanta

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Boosie Badazz Sued For $525 By Promoter Over Stage Brawl In Atlanta
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Boosie Badazz is facing a half a million dollar lawsuit over a stage brawk. The Louisiana rapper is being sued for an altercation at the State Farm Arena