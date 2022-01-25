Bounty Killer Sings Happy Birthday To Busy Signal Who Gets 4 New Plaques

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Bounty Killer Sings Happy Birthday To Busy Signal Who Gets 4 New Plaques
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Busy Signal celebrated his 43rd birthday with a special tribute from his mentor Bounty Killer. Along with making it another year around the sun, the