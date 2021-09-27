Bow Wow Reveals Hour Long Conversation With Diddy Over Joie Chavis Relationship

Bow Wow says he and Diddy had a hour long conversation about him dating his baby mama, Joie Chavis.

For months fans have been speculating that Diddy and Joie Chavis are in a relationship. The rumor that they shared a relationship intensified after the pair were spotted several times together, including when they shared a passionate moment on a yacht. Now it seems that Bow Wow has inadvertently confirmed that they are, in fact, a couple.

Joie’s ex, Bow Wow, spilled the tea after stating that he and Diddy had an hour-long FaceTime call about the relationship. He made the comments during a recent interview. The rapper jokingly said that he wanted to hash it out with Diddy before adding that he did not have any feelings for his ex for more than a decade now.

“I wanted to kill [Diddy],” he said after being asked if either Diddy or Joie gave him a call to get his blessing. He explained that he and Joie have a great friendship and parenting relationship.

“Nah, I’m playing. [Joie and I] haven’t really been in that place for probably thirteen years. Really, that’s a homegirl, my daughter’s mom, so it’s always gon’ be respect. But don’t think that I put a call in to talk to her about what the hell was going on,” he said.

He also confirmed that Diddy reached out to him. “And even me and dude, we spoke about it too. That’s a conversation that I won’t share but it was a good hour-and-fifteen-minute conversation on FaceTime,” he continued.

As for Bow Wow, he also seems to be looking for love, as he recently reached out to his ex, Erica Mena, urging her to “keep yo head up” as she and Safari go through a divorce. The rapper and Mena were briefly engaged in 2014 before breaking up a year later.

He also recently reached out to another of his ex-girlfriends, Angela Simmons, on Twitter. They dated before he and Erica Mena. “Yo @AngelaSimmons im not playing w u no more. Wassup? What we doing,” he asked on Twitter.