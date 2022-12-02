Bravo named Chennai Super Kings bowling coach after announcing IPL retirement

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has retired from the IPL as a player, and taken over a position as the bowling coach at Chennai Super Kings.

Bravo has played the IPL every year since it started in 2008 except in 2017, when an injury prevented him from turning out for Gujarat Lions.

He had first been signed up by Mumbai Indians in 2008, and was with the team for three seasons before being bought by Super Kings at the 2011 auction.

When Super Kings were suspended for two seasons – 2016 and 2017 – Bravo was picked by Lions, before being retained by Super Kings in 2018.

He finished with 183 wickets, the highest wicket-taker after 15 seasons of IPL.

Bravo’s wickets came at an economy rate of 8.38 over 158 innings in 161 games, with a best of 4 for 22.

He also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of 129.57.

He was also a part of West Indies’ golden generation of T20 superstars, which won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, Bravo joins his long-time international team-mate into IPL retirement, while getting into coaching roles with their teams.

