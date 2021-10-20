Brazilian senators abandon call for homicide charges against President Bolsonaro

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The accusations first appeared in a nearly 1,200-page draft report leaked to CNN by a representative of the Brazilian Senate Pandemic Parliamentary Inquiry (CPI).

The draft report effectively blames Bolsonaro’s policies for the deaths of more than 300,000 Brazilians — half of the nation’s Covid-19 death toll, which is the highest in the world after the United States.

Late on Tuesday at the end of a meeting, CPI president Sen. Omar Aziz said the allegations of genocide against Brazilian Indigenous communities were to be dropped from the text, due to a lack of consensus.

“What we agreed upon is the issue of genocide, which was withdrawn. I think it’s for the better. (Report author) Sen. Renan Calheiros heard arguments from everybody, it was very clear,” Aziz told reporters.

