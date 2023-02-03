BREAKING: Ivor Ford dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Respected local historian and author Ivor Ford has died.

Ford had a long and distinguished stint in the public service before retiring.

After retirement he continued his contribution by serving as a commentator on several national issues.

Ford was a regular voice on various shows on Observer media.

We will bring you more details as they come to hand.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]