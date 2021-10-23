Breathe easy with 0% APR until 2023

The content originally appeared on: CNN

0% intro APR for balance transfers — Includes a 0% intro APR for 18 months for balance transfers.

0% intro APR for purchases — The 0% intro APR for purchases spans six months.

Earn up to 5% cash back — Cardholders earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum of $1,500 on purchases and when you activate. Other eligible purchases earn 1% cash back. Maxing out bonus categories each year is worth $300 cash back.

Unlimited Cashback Match sign-up bonus — Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This sign-up bonus is only available during the first year and for new cardholders, but it can be particularly lucrative since the match is unlimited. Cardholders who max out bonus categories quarterly in the first year can expect a total of $600 cash back ($300 in bonus-bonus category cash back, plus another $300 with Discover’s match!).

$0 annual fee — Credit cards packed with valuable features tend to charge high fees or APRs. This card balances this relationship well and doesn’t charge an annual fee, making it a fit for cardholders with modest credit needs, who won’t see their rewards get wiped out by an annual fee.

No foreign transaction fees — Most competing cards charge a 3% foreign transaction fee for each and every swipe abroad. This card doesn’t.