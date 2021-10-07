Buffett pal Charlie Munger is doubling down on Alibaba bet

Munger’s newspaper publisher and investment firm Daily Journal ( DJCO ) revealed in a regulatory filing earlier this week that it boosted its position in Alibaba ( BABA ) by nearly 83% in the third quarter.

Daily Journal now owns more than 302,000 shares of the Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant, almost doubling its position of 165,000 shares in the second quarter. The company’s Alibaba stake is now worth about $45 million.

Shares of Alibaba surged nearly 9% Thursday and have gained more than 12% since Tuesday, the day that Daily Journal disclosed its increased stake in the company.

Munger’s big bet on Alibaba is particularly noteworthy because he praised the Chinese government just a few months ago for cracking down on the company’s co-founder Jack Ma