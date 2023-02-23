Bunji Garlin wins Road March Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Alvarez household could now boast of yet another Road March title.

Ian Alvarez aka Bunji Garlin has won the Visit Trinidad 2023 Road March race with his runaway hit “Hard Fete”.

According to official results released by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), Hard Fete was the most-played song at judging points with 135 plays.

Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’ “Come Home” was second with 106 plays.

Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts’ “Like Yuh Self” placed third with 50 plays.

This is Garlin’s second Road March title but his first as a solo act.

His first title was in 2019 with “Famalay” in collaboration with Montano and Skinny Fabulous.

Garlin’s wife Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez holds three Road March titles.

Both Garlin and Fay Ann are credited as writers for “Hard Fete”

