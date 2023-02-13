Black Immigrant Daily News

Call For Action To Address Rise In Youth Violence

St. John’s Antigua, 13th February 2023 – Violence among the youth of Antigua and Barbuda has become an alarming concern.

The significant increase in gangs, travelling with weapons and other such horrendous acts has resulted in severe injuries and as of recent, young people being remanded to prison.

The National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda wishes to publicly condemn the unlawful behaviour of some youth who partake in these activities.

While calling on the relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector to swiftly implement a combative and rehabilitative solution for the dreadful situation.

It is important for youths to understand their role in society. Youths are the backbone of our nation. We are one of the main agents for progressive change.

Therefore, these acts of violence and crime pose a serious threat to the security of our country, creating an atmosphere of instability which threatens our peace and safety.

It is also important for youth to live a purposeful life.

Surely, gangs are not the way to go.

The Association also notes that the lack of community sports and recreation also means that many young persons are not wholesomely engaged during after school hours.

As a result, there is a serious gap that needs to be filled.

The NYPAAB has recognized this as a matter of public concern as such we call for urgent action.

NewsAmericasNow.com