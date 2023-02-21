Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different Loop Jamaica

Canadian personality Lilly Singh has returned to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival and expressed her admiration for Trinidadian stamina after playing J’Ouvert.

Singh, who has visited Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival before, returned for the twin-island republic’s first full Carnival street party in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posting to her Instagram stories after playing J’Ouvert on Carnival Monday, Singh said Trinidadians are just “built different” – she might be right!

Singh also shared an Instagram story with soca icon Machel Montano singing along to “Come Home” featuring Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous.

Have you played mas? How do you train for the road?