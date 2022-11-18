Canadian Man Charged With Terrorism In Haiti Claims Jilted Lover Made Up Tall Tale

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Fri. Nov. 18, 2022: A 51-year-old Québec, Canadian resident, who on Thursday was charged with terrorism in connection with his alleged plot to overthrow the Haitian government back when Jovenel Moïse was president. claims the allegation are false and are merely tall tales told by a jilted lover.

In a telephone interview with AFP, Gérald Nicolas denied the accusations saying they were orchestrated by a jilted lover as “revenge” for breaking up with her. She went to police “and made up a whole story that I was a terrorist,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Nicolas said he had created a Facebook page, which has since been taken down, encouraging Haitians “to take matters into their own hands” and not wait for Western nations “to come and solve their problems.”

But he insisted it was in no way nefarious. “I never wanted to hurt anyone,” he said. “There is no terrorist group.”

And in a conversation with Radio-Canada, denied the charges, saying he was set up by a woman he met online on the Seeking Arrangement dating website.

He acknowledged he sent money and travelled to Haiti, but claims it was all for “people in need.” Nicolas said the reason he was accused has to do with his ethnicity as a Haitian man.

“If I was white I would not be speaking with you today,” said Nicolas. “The only thing I did is go to Haiti and educate Haitians so they can take their future [in their hands].”

The Caribbean island nation’s presidency has been vacant since Moise’s death, with no date set for a vote to fill the office.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said that the three charges against Nicolas were not related to Moïse’s assassination on July 7, 2021. Nicolas is, however, accused of leaving Canada to facilitate terrorist activity, facilitating terrorist activity, and providing property for terrorist purposes.

“These charges are the result of an Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) investigation initiated after an exchange of information from the Service de police de la Ville de Lévis. The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed that Mr. Nicolas planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power,” a statement from the RCMP said. “It is alleged that he took concrete actions, including travelling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority.”

Nicolas allegedly also travelled to countries in Central America and South America to recruit, finance and acquire weapons for his planned revolution.

He is due to appear at the Québec courthouse on December 1 to face the charges which fall under the Canadian Criminal Code. He could face up to 14 years in jail for each charge if convicted. His lawyer, Tiago Murias, said Nicolas will plead not guilty.