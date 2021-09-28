Capella Grey Recruits Popcaan & Chris Brown For “Gyalis” Remix

Capella Grey announced that Chris Brown and Popcaan will be hopping on the remix for “Gyalis.”

Bronx rapper Capella Grey released his breakout hit “Gyalis” at the top of the year to widespread acclaim. Now with the track continuing to heat up the charts and airwaves a month after the visuals were released, Grey says it’s time to double down with a remix.

The original track is only 1-minute and 45-seconds long, but it certainly leaves fans wanting more. While the rapper starts off with actual bars, he then transitions into what he calls a “Caribbean vibe,” where he sings in Jamaican patois and other regional lingo. Considering the style of the track, it’s only right that the New York rapper taps a dancehall artist for the remix.

Capella Grey took to Twitter to let fans know that the “Gyalis” remix will feature OVO-signed artist Popcaan and Chris Brown. The announcement left fans eager for the drop that is set for this Friday. “AINT EVEN DO THE MATH. GYALIS NOW. 94.6+ MILLION STREAMS,” the rapper tweeted. “GOLD – now as a Producer, writer, mix engineer, artist and young label exec, YO CHILL. THANKS SO MUCH YA. WE JUST GETTING STARTED! OFFICIAL REMIX FRIDAY VIBE RESPONSIBLY.”

Chris Brown has dabbled in the dancehall genre before using samples like “Murder She Wrote” in his hit collab “Post To Be” with Jhené Aiko and Omarion in 2015, and when he joined dancehall star Konshens for the remix of “Bruk Off Yuh Back” in 2017.

Fans believe the R&B singer will be a great fit for the remix considering his history and the undeniable flavor that he brings to the track. “Gyalis” remix marks these artists’ first time working with each other, and it’s not only a major collaboration for Popcaan but also Capella Grey.

In an August interview with Billboard, Grey hinted at the remix and told the publication that there is a lot more music in store. “The industry has been embracing me,” he said. “Big celebrities and legends have been recording with me — there are mad remixes on the way. It’s looking like the year of ‘Gyalis.’ There’s more music on the way. We just getting started.”

This is not the only major collaboration Popcaan has coming up. Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley, recently announced his new single “Vibe” with Popcaan drops this Friday. The Unruly Boss is also featured on Skillibeng’s debut album, Crocodile Teeth, dropping next month. It’s safe to say that Popcaan is a busy man in the booth because he is also working on his new album, due by year’s end.