Cardi B Hosts Burlesque-themed 30th Birthday Bash, Jamie Foxx Denied Entry

Cardi B stunned at her star-studded 30th Burlesque-themed party held in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Oct 11).

The Bronx rapper showed off her newly snatched waist in a show-stopping red low-cut corset and garter and headdress made of feathers alongside her husband, Offset. The birthday event was held at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles and saw Cardi B well made up with her hair and nails and makeup making a statement. Her outfit gave carnival as she wore a red jeweled corset with matching colored headdress decorated with feathers and added matching garter and sexy heels to complete the ensemble.

Offset was also a dashing date as he donned a white suit and red tie to match Cardi’s outfit.

Among the celebrities spotted at the birthday event was Jamie Foxx, who had a little trouble getting into the party due to his large 10-people entourage, comedian Tiffany Haddish, singing sensations Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, Karrueche Tran and Day Sulan, as well as Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina and members of her family.

On Instagram, Cardi B shared Stories showing the girls getting dressed up for the event, including her cousin, who wore a lace lingerie piece and a luxurious cover-up. Hennessy Carolina was also seen being photographed wearing a burgundy and black corset outfit.

Cardi also shared snaps of the models in the event in their 1920s outfits. On Twitter, the rapper had teased the theme for her dirty-30 being about sexiness.

“I wanna see sexiness,” she said in a video shared on Twitter. “It’s gonna be a very sexy show. It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?” she said.

On Twitter, she also shared several tweets that said the term “burlesque” saw an increased search rate on the internet after Cardi announced the theme for her party.

Cardi’s birthday is always one to look forward to as she goes all out with her themed event. Last year, the rapper had a dancehall-themed party that included 90s-inspired outfits, and she even brought out a few dancehall artists like Spice to perform at her event.

In the past, Cardi and her husband have traded extravagant gifts to celebrate each other, including a house in the Dominican Republic, luxury cars, and cheques for big bucks.

This year, however, it seems that the pair did not share what Cardi B got for her birthday, although she shared that she received roses from Atlantic Records and several bouquets from Offset. Cardi also shared her excitement at receiving Louboutin and Louis Vuitton from her family members.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife thank you for having my beautiful kids love you,” Offset captioned a series of photos on Instagram showing his wife with their children Wave, 1, and Kulture, 4.