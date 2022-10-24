Cardi B Says She And Madonna Has A Beautiful Conversation After Feud

Cardi B has forgiven Madonna, and all things are well as the two artists discuss a post by Madonna that claimed younger female artists have not given her credit for paving the way for artists to express their sexuality freely and without recourse.

Over the weekend, Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her book S.E.X which explored many liberal topics which the Queen of Pop claims is credited to her shattering the glass ceiling so younger artists can not only express themselves but also sing about previously taboo things.

In her caption, Madonna specifically name drops Cardi B and her song “WAP.”

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote on Saturday, noting that she faced a great deal of criticism at the time. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

“You’re welcome b—-es,” Madonna wrote with a clown emoji. On Sunday, the Bronx rapper fired off a number of tweets as she took exception to Madonna’s post, which she deemed disrespectful and untruthful.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi B wrote in a now-deleted tweet along with a screenshot of an article from 2018 where she speaks of Madonna being an inspiration.

“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Shortly after Cardi’s tweet, the rapper took to Twitter to share that following an intervention by Jason Lee, they have mended fences and share mutual love and respect for each other.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful …Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” Cardi B said.

Madonna also responded to Cardi’s tweet, adding, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”

Cardi B also shared a video where she referred to herself as a “sensitive gangsta,” noting that it was important for her to address Madonna’s post as she is someone she admired for a long time.

“I’m glad I had a conversation with Madonna, because I am sensitive. You already know I’m a sensitive gangsta,” the rapper said. “My feelings was a little hurt because to me Madonna is not no regular artist; she’s actually somebody that I really look up to.”