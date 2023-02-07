Cardi B Scolds Offset and Quavo Backstage The Grammys Amid Altercation

Cardi B was not with the shenanigans as tensions ran high between Offset and Quavo while backstage at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Entertainment Report (ET) shared cell phone footage of Cardi B screaming at Quavo and Offset backstage on Sunday. There are reports that the two artists fought backstage at the Grammys over the In Memoriam tribute to Takeoff.

Offset had denied that there was a fight on Monday, writing on Twitter, “What tf [it] look like fighting my brother [y’all] n—s is crazy.”

The video, however, seems to suggest differently. In the video, Cardi B can be heard shouting while people mill around. “Both of y’all wrong, both of y’all. This is not right,” Cardi is heard shouting. She also addressed someone, telling them, “no, b**ch shut the f— up cuz you shouldn’t be talking.”

Cardi B also played off the incident when asked on camera whether she was settling something backstage. “The only thing I settled is my outfit, honey, haha,” a bubbly Cardi said.

Quavo and Offset reportedly fought over Offset being added to the In Memoriam tribute to honor Takeoff on Sunday night. The artist was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, and his family has been grieving and struggling to come to terms with his death, especially Offset and Quavo, who was to perform his tribute track “Without You.”

TMZ first reported that the two rappers had a tussle backstage, with Quavo blocking Offset from going on stage. The report did say that Offset tried to avoid the fight with Quavo, who eventually performed alone on stage.

The rapper was emotional as he performed the track that was released earlier this month. In the meantime, Quavo has not addressed the incident, but Offset denied that the he fought with his fellow Migos at the Grammys.