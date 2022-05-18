Cardi B Shows Kash Doll How To Change Baby Diaper With Extra Long Nails Like A Pro

Cardi B shows Kash Doll how she changed her baby diapers like a pro despite having long nails.

The Bronx rapper is now a mother of two, so some things come naturally now, but for Kash Doll, she is a new mother, so some things like changing diapers with long nails. On Tuesday, the BMF actor publicly asked Cardi B for help on Twitter, and fortunately, the rapper had some free time to record a video using a teddy bear for demonstration.

“Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib,” she tweeted.

Cardi B responded by sharing a video demonstration. She tweeted in response, “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices.”

The “Money” rapper, 29, revealed that she has been wearing long nails since she was ten years old, so she had to learn to do a lot of things over the years while wearing nails in the two minutes and 20 seconds clip posted on her Twitter page. She admitted that boys are a bit harder to clean up than girls since she is a mother to a boy and a girl.

“However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices,” she said while her daughter Kulture looked on. She added, “You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks.”

In the end, Cardi B was able to change the diaper on her baby, the bear, in less than three minutes. She later shared that she could do it even much quicker wearing long nails. If you know the New York rapper, she always wears long nails.

Perhaps Offset also has a lot of experience changing diapers while wearing a lot of jewelry. Cardi and Offset have a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus, and an 8-month-old baby boy name Waves Set Cephus, whom they welcomed in September of last year. The couple recently shared with the world their first photo of their adorable baby boy.