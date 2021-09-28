Cardi B Turn Heads At First Public Outing Since Giving Birth

Cardi B surprised press and fans this week when she showed up at the “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” exhibit in Paris on Tuesday, September 28th.

Just three weeks postpartum after the birth of her second child, Cardi B slayed fashion week in a red-sequined couture dress complete with long gloves, feathers, and a cape. The piece is from Mugler’s 1995 collection and complemented Bardi’s curves beautifully.

Cardi, who chose to rock platinum blonde hair to add some additional old Hollywood glamour to the look, posted a few pictures of herself in the gown on social media, captioning the post, “MUGLER MAMI.”

A night out on the town wouldn’t be complete without a wardrobe change, and Cardi B didn’t disappoint when she chose a glamourous black piece from Mugler’s 1997 collection. Paparazzi and fans bombarded the rapper as she arrived at the event and entered the party alongside the French designer and supermodel Irina Shayk.

Cardi has been a fan of Mugler’s for a long time, rapping about him on Normani’s “Wild Side” and wearing a custom Mugler gown to the Grammys in 2019. The Grammy piece was inspired by “The Birth of Venus” and was on display at the event this week, where Cardi paused to take pictures alongside the gown she made famous.

Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on September 4th. The postpartum period can be a mental and physical struggle for many mothers, especially in the first few weeks after giving birth. To say that the Bronx rapper is killing it is an understatement, but she likely has a great deal of support and resources that not every mother can afford. While she and Offset have had many up and downs in their highly publicized relationship, the couple appears to be stronger than ever and enjoying their time as a family.