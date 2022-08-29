Caribbean Carnival Returns Live To Notting Hill

By NAN Staff Writer

LONDON, England, NY, Mon. Aug. 29, 2022: Caribbean culture once again took over the streets of Nottinghill in London over the weekend, as the Notting Hill Carnival returned after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration by mostly Caribbean nationals in the UK Diaspora, takes place over the August bank holiday weekend every year, though there hasn’t been one since 2019.

While the event officially started on Saturday, August 27th, most of the events took place on Sunday and Monday and included a children’s parade.

Take a look at some of the scenes from this year’s Nottign Hill Carnival on August 28.

Performers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Notting Hill Carnival performers prepare their costumes in the side streets before the start of the main parade on August 29, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)Notting Hill Carnival performers dance along the main parade route on August 29, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)Revellers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Performers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Revellers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)The Croydon Street Orchestra steeldrum band perform in the street at the 2022 Panorama UK National Steelband Competition, ahead of Notting Hill Carnival, on August 27, 2022 in London, England. The Caribbean carnival returned to the streets of Notting Hill after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organizing a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London’s Nottingg Hill neighborhood.