Caribbean Inter-Regional Travel Gets A Boost

News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: Inter-regional travel in the Caribbean is getting a boost, thanks to new routes from Trinidad-and Tobago Caribbean Airlines.

A couple sits on a bench on the plage de Case Navire in Schoelcher, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Caribbean Airlines is expanding its regional connectivity with the launch of new flights from Trinidad to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, as part of its growth strategy. Pending government approval, the airline will begin service to Martinique on December 3rd and to Guadeloupe on December 7th. Flights to both destinations will operate four times a week.

This move will enhance travel efficiency across the region, further connecting the French, Spanish, Dutch, and English-speaking Caribbean. Earlier this year, Caribbean Airlines introduced new flights to Puerto Rico and is set to launch service to Tortola from in the British Virgin Islands on October 14th.

OPERATINGDAYSFLIGHTNUMBERROUTEDEPARTURETIMEARRIVALTIMEFRIDAY & SUNDAYBW 274TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE4:50 PM6:20 PMBW 275MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD7:05 PM8:30 PM TUESDAYBW 276TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE3:05 PM4:35 PMBW 277MARTINIQUE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD5:20 PM7:00 PM6:15 PM8:00 PM SATURDAYBW 278TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – MARTINIQUE3:45 PM5:30 PM4:45 PM6:25 PMBW279MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD7:15 PM8:40 PM

GUADELOUPE FLIGHT SCHEDULE

OPERATINGDAYSFLIGHTNUMBERROUTEDEPARTURETIMEARRIVALTIME THURSDAY & SATURDAY BW 282TRINIDAD – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – DOMINICADOMINICA – GUADELOUPE9:40 AM11:30 AM12:55 PM10:45 AM12:10 PM1:40 PM BW 283GUADELOUPE – DOMINICA DOMINICA – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – TRINIDAD2:25 PM3:50 PM5:25 PM3:00 PM4:40 PM6:30 PM SUNDAYBW 284TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE4:35 PM6:20 PM5:35 PM7:40 PMBW 285GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD8:25 PM10:20 PM9:35 PM11:20 PM WEDNESDAYBW 286TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE7:00 AM8:45 AM8:00 AM10:05 AMBW 287GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD10:50 AM12:40 PM12:00 PM1:40 PM

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed his excitement, stating: “For the first time in years, journeys that once took several hours can now be completed in just 90 minutes. We’re not just offering flights; we’re offering greater convenience and efficiency for business and leisure travelers alike.”

Ilet de Gosier Guadeloupe in the background.

In addition to Trinidad and Barbados, the new flights will connect Martinique and Guadeloupe to other Caribbean destinations, fostering greater cultural and economic exchange. Nathalie Sebastien, President of Société Aéroport Martinique Aimé Cesaire (S.A.M.A.C.), praised the new routes: “The arrival of Caribbean Airlines marks a significant milestone in improving Martinique’s connectivity within the Caribbean region.”

Bénédicte di Geronimo, President of the Martinique Tourism Authority, also welcomed the move, highlighting its potential to strengthen the island’s tourism industry and deepen cultural and economic ties within the region.

With these new services, Caribbean Airlines continues to offer a reliable and seamless travel experience, reinforcing its role as a key player in Caribbean aviation.