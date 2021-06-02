Caribbean News – Paint The City Project Makes Crime Hotspot Feel Safer In This Caribbean Country

Haiti News

Paint The City Project Makes Crime Hotspot Feel Safer In This Caribbean Country

Jun 2, 2021

Vibrant, poignant murals have been appearing on the walls of Jamaica’s capital as part of Paint the City, a project by the nonprofit Kingston Creative to revive the city’s neglected downtown district and support the local arts community.
