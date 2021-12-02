The US is warning against travel to Trinidad and Tobago.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 3, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Dec. 3, 2021:

The US Is Warning Americans not to travel to Trinidad and Tobago but to rising rates of COVID-19 there.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Martinique and Guadeloupe Due to Protests There.

Fully vaccinated travelers to the British Virgin Islands are now no longer required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival but must produce a negative result for a RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival there.

Holland America Nieuw Statendam cruise ship is set to call on Grand Cayman on Tuesday, December 28th. This marks the first cruise ship approved to call on Grand Cayman since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020.

VING, operated by Sunclass Airlines, will be returning to Jamaica with direct flights from Stockholm, Sweden starting November 2022 and run through to March 2023 as part of the winter season program 2022/23.

WestJet Has Returned To Antigua & Barbuda With twice Weekly Flights from Canada to the V.C. Bird International Airport.

And

The Centers for Disease Control is warning Americans to avoid travel to these Caribbean destinations because of a high risk of COVID-19. They are: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, The Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Haiti, Martinique, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.