The Cayman Islands is only one of three LEVEL 1 Caribbean destinations listed by the CDC.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 15, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 15, 2021:

The only Caribbean Level 1 Nations now are: Montserrat, Sint Eustatius and The Cayman Islands.

The U.S. is now warning against travel to Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, Adding to its List of Some 15 “Do Not Travel’ Caribbean Destinations.

Canada is still warning against “Non Essential” travel to most of the Caribbean Region.

Air Canada Mainline will resume direct service, twice a week, (Wednesday and Sunday) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) starting October 31st.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will begin flying direct from Amsterdam to Barbados from tomorrow, Oct. 16th. Flights will operate non-stop from Amsterdam to Barbados, three days a week Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Get ready for The new Oceans at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort in St Maarten, opening in January 22.

And Looking for an inter-island ferry trip? Blues and Blues Ltd. of Anguilla is scheduled to start with inter-island trips to Statia, Saba and Sint Maarten beginning on November 1, 2021.