News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 24, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 24, 2021:

The Caribbean destinations listed as “Very High Risk” For COVID-19 By The CDC are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Belize, Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth’s, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Suriname and the USVI.

The Caribbean, especially The leeward Islands, is being warned to Lookout for hurricane Sam. Sam is forecast to become a hurricane today, Sept. 24th and could become a major hurricane by Saturday.

The US Is Now Warning Against Travel To Guyana, Bermuda and Antigua & Barbuda as well as St. Kitts & Nevis, Belize, Grenada And Jamaica Due To A Spike In COVID-19 Cases There.

Canada is Still Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To The Caribbean Region.

Belmond La Samanna in Saint Martin, is set to welcome back guests on Nov. 7th.

Curtain Bluff, the luxury all-inclusive resort in Antigua, is set to welcome back guests on Oct. 23rd.

And Thrify Traveler says now is the time to book your trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands with flights under $100. Flights are available from September – November from several U.S. cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and Tampa to St. Croix, USVI, from as low as $97 round-trip.