News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 17, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is again warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas , Guyana, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Belize due to crime there.

A 5,000-mile-of seaweed that formed in the Atlantic Ocean is headed for the shores of Florida and the Caribbean. The seaweed, a variety called sargassum, could be the largest on record — spanning more than 5,000 miles from the coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

Global pop star Nicole Scherzinger officially named P&O Cruises’ newest ship, Arvia, on Thursday in a naming ceremony in Barbados. Olly Murs also performed at the ceremony, which was held simultaneously in Arvia’s SkyDome venue and from nearby Heywood’s Beach and screened live on the line’s YouTube channel.

JetBlue is adding daily nonstop flights between Nassau, Bahamas and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Inaugural flights will take place on Thursday, March 30th.

Southwest Airlines is adding a new nonstop route to the tourism hotspot of Montego Bay, Jamaica. The carrier is adding its first-ever flights between Kansas City International Airport in Missouri and Montego Bay. The new flight will kick off on Oct. 7, 2023, with service operating once weekly on Saturdays. The route is already available for reservations.

Fly now between April 25th and 28th from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and stay at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort And Spa – All Inclusive for just $728 now when you book on Cheap Caribbean.

And spend three nights at the Ocean Blue & Sand – All Inclusive, located along the lush Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana for just $576 per person from April 30th to May 2nd., when you fly from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Book now Here.

