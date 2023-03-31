Black Immigrant Daily News

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 24, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Tributes are being paid to a British man, who drowned while on a sailing trip off the coast of St Vincent and the Grenadines with his wife.

Gareth Weekes, a former journalist and editor for the Bournemouth Echo, was snorkelling on March 8th when tragedy struck.

The 77-year-old father of three was an avid sailor who was remembered by his family as an adventurer and lover of life.

The Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) has launched a search to fill the World’s Easiest Job, inviting travelers to apply for a chance to be Aruba’s weatherperson for a limited time.

Apply through March 31, 2023 at Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob , to enter for a chance to win a 6-night, 7-day trip for two to Aruba to forecast the latest weather report on Aruba’s social channels.

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the inaugural 2024 dates and select itineraries for Lighthouse Point, its newest island destination in The Bahamas.

Disney Magic will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the cruise line’s newest beach retreat on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera starting next June. Bookings for the new destination are slated to open on March 30.

JetBlue is adding additional service to the destination in time for its biggest cultural festival, Spicemas. From August 7 to September 1, 2023, the carrier will operate a second daily nonstop flight, a 162-seat A320, leaving New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport at 9:50 p.m. and arriving at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 2:47 a.m. The returning flight departs GND at 5:01 a.m. and arrives at JFK at 9:57 a.m.

Caribbean Airlines will increase its service to Dominica from Trinidad by adding a return service on Fridays beginning April 7, 2023. Travelers can now fly from POS, Trinidad on Thursdays and Fridays (beginning April 7, 2023) and depart Dominica on Mondays via Caribbean Airlines.

The Corales Puntacana golf Championship is currently underway at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

This week’s deal is an all-inclusive flight plus hotel now between May 30th and June 2nd at the Iberostar Punta Cana – All Inclusive with flights from Fort Lauderdale for USD 703 per person. Book Now on Cheap Caribbean.

And Sandals Curacao has a sale for couples that will run through May 10, 2023, and applies to travel between now and December 31, 2023. Book 7 Nights or Longer at Sandals Royal Curaçao and Receive Your 7TH NIGHT FREE. In order to redeem the offer, guests must use promo code CURACAO23 and register their booking within 72 hours.

