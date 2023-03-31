Black Immigrant Daily News

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 31, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Guyana, The Bahamas, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago due to crime there.

The Turks and Caicos Islands will no longer mandate travelers to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before arriving in the destination come April 1, 2023.

For the first time since the 1980s, access to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is getting much easier with daily nonstop service from Miami to Beef Island/Tortola, via American Airlines beginning June 1.

Daily flights from Miami to Beef Island will depart at 10:07 a.m. and arrive at 1:06 p.m. Return flights will depart at 1:47 p.m. and arrive at 4:25 p.m.

InterCaribbean Airways now offers daily flights to Dominica, as well as connections to other destinations, giving travelers the freedom to plan their Caribbean vacations with ease.

Fly to Dominica from St. Lucia and Barbados and depart via direct or one-stop.

British Airways has launched new twice-weekly service between Antigua and Aruba. The new service will see the 2-hour flight take place twice weekly between Antigua and Aruba, on Sundays and Thursdays.

Support education and get a chance to win five Nights at the Antigua Luxury Resort Hermitage Bay.

Enter the raffle at

https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/hermitagebay2023/Campaign/Details?

Vacation in Puerto Rico this May 18 – May 21 for just $502 per person. Stay 3 nights at the Hacienda Montana Soñadora with flights from Atlanta.

Book now on Expedia

Or fly to and stay at the Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort – All Inclusive from April 30th to May 3rd for $561 per person.

Book also on Expedia

