News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 10, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The best hotels in the Caribbean per US News & World Report is out and the winners are as follows:Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, AnguillaJumby Bay Island – Oetker CollectionJade Mountain ResortCheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de FranceTortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

Get ready to celebrate the first ever Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17th. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution on Feb. 7th, with the support of over ninety countries.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands continue a Dutch Royal Family tour of the Dutch Caribbean Islands.

St. Kitts Music Festival is already counting down to its 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival from June 22-24 at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium. See more at visitstkitts.com.

Anguilla will present its Second Annual Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE), from Wednesday, May 3rd through Saturday, May 6th, 2023. All tickets will be sold a la carte, allowing attendees to customize their festival experience via anguillaculinaryexperience.com.

Deals abound in Grenada for Spring Break 2023. Little Palace Bed and Breakfast, located close to Grand Anse Beach, is offering a special Group Package for a 7-night stay starting at $1,986 per person. The package includes complimentary airport transfers, breakfast every morning, 4 sightseeing tours, 4 dinners and even a visit to the island of Carriacou.

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, an award-winning, Relais & Châteaux luxury boutique hotel, is offering a Spring (March-April) package that includes a complimentary suite upgrade and $250 resort credit with a minimum booking of a 4-night stay.

And Caerula Mar Club located on South Andros, in The Bahamas, has launched three new add-on packages that offer special events and experiences tailored to romance, wellness and adventure travelers. Packages start at $830 per couple. For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit bahamas.com/deals-packages.