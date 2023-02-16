News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 17, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Guyana government has slammed American Airlines for continuing to “pay scant regard” to its requests after two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) prime ministers became the latest high level officials to fall victim to the airline’s policy of forcing persons to leave the VIP lounge to present themselves to the check-in counter. AA has yet to respond to this claim.

JetBlue is launching two new nonstop routes to Aruba from Newark and New York’s LaGuardia airport. The Aruba Airport Authority in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection also unveiled a major airport project last year with the opening of the Global Entry Enrollment Center, allowing U.S. citizens to expedite their departure from the island.

Come June 26th you will be able to fly between Grand Cayman and Panama City via Cayman Airways. The nonstop service will be operating year-round, with flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

On May 5, Spirit Airline will kick off new non-stop service from Atlanta, Hartford, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit and Chicago-O’Hare to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

interCaribbean Airways announces the addition of two aircraft to its fleet and an expanded flight schedule to service Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines.

With an expanded fleet, interCaribbean now offers travelers enhanced schedule options and improved intra-regional travel with greater connectivity among the Islands.

It’s Carnival weekend in Trinidad. On Friday Night, the party kicks into High gear with Machel 40 – ‘One Show,’ Presented By Machel Montano.

THis week’s deal is for Montego Bay, Jamaica, where the All-Inclusive Zoetry Montego Bay is offering a 1,449 deal, including flights and a 5 night stay from May 9-14 from Atlanta. Book on Expedia.

And take advantage of the A Vibe Like No Other promotion from the The Buccaneer hotel in St. Croix, USVI. bookings must be secured directly with The Buccaneer via telephone (1-800-255-3881), email (re**********@th**********.com) or via the hotel’s promotions booking engine using the promotion code VIBE2023 before March 1, 2023.