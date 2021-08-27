Caribbean Travel News – August 27, 2021

The US has slapped a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” warnings on three Caribbean islands; Canada warns against travel to three islands as well; the lowest risk Caribbean islands to travel to, a sweet hotel deal in the DR, and more top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds this week.
