Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. August 11, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Two Caribbean nationals made history on August 10th as the first female astronauts in space via Virgin Galactic. Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old health and wellness coach hailing from the islands of Antigua and Barbuda and her 18-year-old daughter, Anastatia Mayers, a student of physics and philosophy at Aberdeen University, are also the first mother-daughter duo to go to space; the most women who have ever gone to space as well as the sixth and seventh Black women to go to space. Mayers is also the youngest person to ever go to space.

American national Alix Dorsainvil and her young child have been freed and are safe after being kidnapped in Haiti roughly two weeks ago, according to a statement from El Roi Haiti, the nonprofit where she worked. Dorsainvil and her young daughter were taken from the El Roi compound outside of Port-au-Prince on July 27 and had been held until her release.

Come September 1st, travelers to Jamaica will have to fill out a digital form prior to entering. The introduction of this new digital entry platform has two objectives. The first is to increase security at the borders of the tropical island nation. The second is to automate identity checks and assist Jamaica’s PICA with immigration control to significantly speed up border inspections. Once the online system is up and running, travelers will be prompted to upload all immigration, customs and health documents required for entry.

Delta is set to boost Saturday frequencies to the following cities from January From Atlanta:

Three times to St. ThomasTwice to St. Maarten

Six times to San Juan

Delta is set to boost Saturday frequencies to the following cities from January From Detroit:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

Twice to San Juan

Turkey now requires e-visas from nationals of The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, the Dominican Republic, and Antigua Barbuda who intend to visit or intransit.

New research from ForwardKeys reveals that international arrivals to the Caribbean for the first two months in 2023 are behind by only 1 percent when compared to the same period in 2019. In contrast, Europe is registering a 25 percent lag.

It’s deals time again this week. Check out all the deals in The Bahamas now at https://www.bahamas.com/deals-packages