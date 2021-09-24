Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 1, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 1, 2021:

The Cayman Islands, Saba, Montserrat And Sint Eustatius Remain The Only CDC Countries listed as “Low Risk” For COVID-19 In The Caribbean Region.

The US Is Now Warning Against Travel To The French West Indies islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Saint Martin. This is in addition to: Guyana, Bermuda and Antigua & Barbuda as well as St. Kitts & Nevis, Belize, Grenada And Jamaica .

Despite the US’ travel ban, American Airlines says it will resume its nonstop service between Miami International Airport and Martinique’s Fort-de-France’s Aime Cesaire International Airport on Nov. 6th. The flights will initially run weekly on Saturday.

Tradewind Voyages’ Tall ship, the Golden Horizon, will make its inaugural voyage in the Caribbean from Barbados on November 11. There are 21 departures on offer between November 11th and March 31, 2022, all of which are roundtrips from Barbados.

Marriott has opened its first-ever AC hotel in the popular Dominican Republic tourism destination. The new AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana has a total of 129 rooms, set in the San Juan Shopping Center about 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport.

Currently through November 20th, Delta Airlines is flying weekly Saturday flight to Bonaire from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This will increase to two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between November 24th and December 15, 2021.

And with the Canadian government easing travel restrictions, Air Canada, WestJet and Sunwing are resuming service to Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad, Aruba. air Canada Returns between October 2021 and March 2022.

