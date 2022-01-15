Carnaval 2022 : Ariel Henry annonce la formation d’un comité de réflexion

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Carnaval 2022 : Ariel Henry annonce la formation d’un comité de réflexion
The content originally appeared on: Le Nouvelliste
Rien n’a encore été décidé sur l’organisation du carnaval national de cette année. Alors que les festivités pré-carnavalesques devraient démarrer ce dimanche, le chef du gouvernement a annoncé la création d’un comité de réflexion sur l’événement de cette année. Ariel Henry en a fait l’annonce sur Twitter à l’issue d’une retraite gouvernementale tenue à Royal Decameron les 13 et 14 janvier 2021.

« À l’issue du Conseil de gouvernement, le Premier ministre Ariel Henry…