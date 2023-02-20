Carnbee man killed in Carnival Monday car crash

Black Immigrant Daily News

DEAD: Dwayne Winchester –

A CARNBEE man died instantly on Carnival Monday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree off the Claude Noel Highway in Lambeau, Tobago.

Dwayne Winchester, 33, is the island’s first road fatality for 2023. Police said that around 10.15 am, Winchester was driving a Nissan Almera west along the highway when upon reaching Moses Wrecking Service, he overtook a line of traffic heading in the same direction.

Winchester lost control of the car which slammed into a tree on the northern side of the roadway, police said. He died at the scene.

DMO Dr Ferguson viewed Winchester’s body and ordered it removed to the Scarborough mortuary. Officers from the Criminal Records Office processed the scene. Acting Insp Prince of the Scarborough Police Station is investigating.

