Carnbee/Mt Pleasant battle 1976 FC Phoenix for Ascension crown

“I told you all we winning this league,” Carnbee/ Mt Peasant manager Savio Providence had said month ago.

Whether his statement was plain bravado or genuine belief, Carnbee/ Mt Pleasant will meet 1976 FC Phoenix in the final of the Ascension Tobago Football League on Tuesday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant have knocked over two Tobago football powerhouses on their way to the championship match.

They defeated defending champions Sidey’s in the quarterfinals, before eliminating Stokely Vale in Thursday’s semi-finals, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

While the other semi-finalist were primarily relying on long balls over the opposing defence for some offensive play, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant were making a concerted effort to play the ball along the carpet.

Their opening goal against Stokely Vale resulted from a through pass in the 36th minute, with talisman Nave Roach outpacing the Stokely Vale defenders and adding a clinical touch to beat the keeper.

Three minutes into the second half, Roach was fed another through ball inside the Stokely Vale penalty area, and he made no mistake from close range, to make it 2-0.

Stoke Vale were not going down without a fight and their resilience brought them back into the match

L’Che Edwards started the comeback for Stokely Vale, when he headed home a freekick, in the 50th minute. Stoke Vale earned a penalty two minutes later and Omari Charles made no mistake from the penalty spot, to level the scores.

The league’s leading goalscorer, Lashawn Roberts, had Stokely Vale supporters in jubilation, as he volleyed in a goal from just outside the 18-yard box, in the 86th minute.

But in the 88th minute, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant responded through Roderick Marcelle, who was first to react to a Jonathan Cadiz free kick, which rebounded of the post, and he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper, to send the game into extra time.

Neither team could produce the decisive moment in extra time, and it come down to the kicks from the penalty spot. Each team was perfect from their regulation five spot kicks, but the drama would unfold in sudden death.

Marcelle held his nerve to convert the sixth attempt for Carnbee/Mt Peasant, but Javon Williams was left despondent as he saw his effort pushed aside by the goalie.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant player/coach James Thomas was high in praise for his team’s effort.

“It was a hard game, but our players were up to the challenge, I have to specially commend Roderick Marcelle, who is only 17 years old. He came on and scored our third goal and also converted the winning penalty.

“We knew Stokely Vale like the fast-paced game, so we deliberately slowed the tempo to frustrate them, and we relied on fast, one-touch football when we had possession, and it worked for us in most parts, but they are a tough team.”

Thomas added, “Reaching the final is a good feeling for our team, because nobody gave us a chance. Our former coach left the team, and we had to win our last four preliminary games to reach the quarter-finals, and here we are.”

The first semi-final between 1976 FC Phoenix and Signal Hill United did not feature many highlight moments, as it was a battle of the long balls, which the opposing defences had no problems negotiating, punctuated by stoppages.

The tone of the game suggested that a goal was most likely to come from a set play and after a goalless first half, Phoenix were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute, which Jariel Arthur converted.

Signal Hill never showed the urgency required in the remaining minutes, and Phoenix were happy to hold the score until the 90 minutes elapsed.

Phoenix technical director Terry Williams was not happy with his team performance. “We did not play well, we were very fortunate, but we will be ready for the finals,” he said.

