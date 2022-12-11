Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Joel Parkinson, a housekeeper of Greenside district in Falmouth, Trelawny, was on Wednesday of this week arrested and charged with housebreaking and larceny stemming from an incident in his community on October 31 of this year.

On that day, a man reportedly locked his dwelling house at about 7:30 am and left for work.

Upon his return at about 6pm, he discovered that his house had been broken into and several items were missing, including US and Jamaican cash and a brown Jeep cross bag.

A report was made to the police.

On Wednesday, December 07, Parkinson was seen by a neighbour in Falmouth with the brown Jeep cross bag, and he was apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police.

The police said he subsequently gave a caution statement in which he admitted to the crime, and was later charged.

His court date is being arranged.